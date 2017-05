భూతాప నివారణ ఒప్పందానికి ట్రంప్ నో.. నాటో భవితవ్యంపై నీలినీడలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Leaders of the G7 group of rich nations have failed to agree a statement on climate change. Six world leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris accord, the world's first comprehensive deal aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions. However, the US has refused to recommit to the agreement, saying it will make a decision next week.Mr Trump, who once dismissed global warming as a "hoax", has previously threatened to pull out of the accord.