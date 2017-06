Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Google has rolled out several security updates for enterprise users of Gmail. The updates include a new machine-learning-based phishing detection capability, click-time warnings for malicious links and warnings for unintended external replies. While Google has designed these security updates with enterprise users in mind, they will become available to all Gmail users. Also announced this week, are newly integrated features in Gmail that guard against ransomware and polymorphic malware.