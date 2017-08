కలకలం: గువామ్ లో మోగిన ప్రమాద ఘంటికలు.. పోలీసులకు ఫోన్లు.. తీరా చూస్తే..

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TWO radio stations on the Pacific island of Guam are in hot water after accidentally broadcasting a missile warning klaxon – sparking fears of a North Korean nuke attack. The civil danger warning message was mistakenly broadcast because of “human error” just after midnight today by both the KTWG and KSTO radio stations. The broadcast alert came just days after noisy neighbour Kim Jong-un threatened to fire four Hwasong nuclear missiles in the direction of the American island territory. The alarm read: “A broadcast station or cable system has issued a civil danger warning for the following countries/areas: Guam; at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2017, effective until 12:40 a.m. Message from KTWGKSTO.” However the worrying test was not connected to any emergency, heightened threat or warning, BNO news reported.