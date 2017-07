న్యూయార్క్ ఆసుపత్రిలో కాల్పులు, ఆరుగురిమృతి, పలువురికి గాయాలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 2:04 [IST]

English summary

A gunman who opened fire at Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead, police said.The incident began at 2:50 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section.Four to six people were shot, and other people suffered minor injuries while attempting to get away.