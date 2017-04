వీసా నిబంధనలు మన మంచికేనట! భారీగా వేతనాలు పెరుగుతాయట!!

హెచ్‌-1బీ వీసా నిబంధలను కఠినతరం చేయడం భారత ఐటీ నిపుణులకు మేలు జరుగుతుందని, అత్యధిక వేతనాలు అందుకునే అవకాశం ఉంటుందని నిపుణులు అంటున్నారు.

English summary

US President Donald Trump's proposed changes to the H-1B visa program may end up benefiting Indian IT professionals in terms of higher wages, a US expert today said. The new rules for the visas could raise labour costs for both technology companies and businesses using outsourcing services in the US, said Ignatius Chithelen, founder and managing partner of Banyan Tree Capital Management in a op-ed at the Wharton website. "These extra costs are estimated to be about USD 2.6 billion a year. The assumption is that the visa holders will be paid USD 100,000 in annual wages, around the average at major companies based on online job postings, while the number of visas issued remains the same," he said.