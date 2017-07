బర్త్ డే రోజునే అరెస్ట్, చేతికి బేడీలతోనే లవ్ ప్రపోజల్, వైరల్ గా మారిన వీడియో

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An Oklahoma couple is showing the world that "through thick and thin" starts before marriage.Police officers were arresting Brandon Thompson, 35, at his Muskogee home on July 4 when he made an odd request. He wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Leandria Keith. A police body camera caught the moment Thompson got down on one knee. "I didn't want to part ways with her not showing exactly how I feel for her," Thompson told CNN by phone. "I want her to be my wife for the rest of my life." The family was celebrating Thompson's birthday and Independence Day -- which fall on the same day in their front yard when police officers showed up. Officer Bob Lynch had seen Thompson earlier in the day and recognized him from the several felony warrants out for his arrest, so he followed him to the home.