నూకలున్నాయ్... నీటిలో కొట్టుకుపోతోన్న అతడిని ఎలా రక్షించారంటే? (వీడియో)

English summary

The Emerald Pools trail in California is known for its slot canyons, waterfalls and pools of water pouring over granite boulders. As picturesque as that sounds, however, the area is quite dangerous - especially during summers when snowmelt is high. Reports of people dying by falling down while hiking or getting swept away while swimming are not uncommon. So on June 24, Kalani Tuiono was a very lucky man to be rescued safely from Emerald Pools.