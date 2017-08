పెళ్లికని తీసుకెళ్లి.. ఏకంగా జైల్లో దించాడు! సింపుల్ గా ‘సారీ’ చెప్పేశాడు!!

International

A private helicopter carrying a wedding party landed by mistake inside a high security prison on Thursday, sparking massive security concerns amid reports that terrorists were planning an attack on the jail to free the militant inmates. According to the officials the guards at Kashimpur Central Jail detained the five passengers, all members of an expatriate Bangladeshi family, for a brief period but the pilot, reportedly a retired air force officer, flew away with the plane after sensing his mistake.“This happened by mistake but the incident made us concerned as there are intelligence reports that terrorists could launch attacks to free militant inmates from this jail,” said Inspector General of prisons Brigadier General Syed Iftekhar Uddin.