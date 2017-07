మోడీకి హిందీలో ఇజ్రాయెల్ ప్రధాని, అడ్డుకోవాలని.. పాక్ మీడియా గగ్గోలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel is historic for many reasons. The fact that he is the first ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel and will not pay a visit to Ramallah, detouring from the customary practices, has created a lot of buss. And Pakistani media is covering Modi’s Israel visit at great length. They are also attaching a great deal of importance to defence deals between the two countries.