15 మీటర్ల పొడవు, 35 టన్నుల బరువు... ఇంతకీ ఇదేం జలచరమబ్బా?

అరుదైన జలచరం మృతదేహం ఒకటి ఇండోనేషియాలోని హలంగ్ బీచ్‌కు కొట్టుకొచ్చింది. 15 మీటర్ల పొడవు, 35 టన్నుల బరువుతో భారీ సైజులో ఉన్న ఈ జలచరం మృతదేహం ఉన్న ప్రాంతంలో ఎరుపు రంగులో ఉన్న ద్రవం పేరుకుపోయింది.

English summary

The giant carcass of an unidentified sea creature has washed up on an island in Indonesia. Asrul Tuanakota discovered the 15 metre-long body on Hulung Beach on Seram Island, and initially believed it to be a washed-up boat or shipping container. Investigators found that the creature was dead for at least three days before it arrived on the shore and its blood had turned the surrounding water red, the Jakarta Globe reported. Tourists immediately flocked to the beach to see the carcass as police attempted to cordon off the area.