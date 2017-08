కొనసాగుతున్న హరికేన్ హార్వే బీభత్సం, భారతీయ విద్యార్థి మృతి, రంగంలో 12 వేల మంది నేషనల్ గార్డ్స్

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas over the weekend, delivering several feet of rain across the southeastern part of the state and driving thousands of residents from their homes. At least ten people have been confirmed dead, and authorities expect the figure will rise. The storm, which made landfall on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 130 mph, has been downgraded to a tropical storm as of Monday evening. Forecasters predict the rain will continue until Thursday — by then, total rainfall may reach 50 inches in certain areas.