కరేబియన్‌ దీవుల్లో ‘ఇర్మా’ విలయం, 10 మంది మృతి, ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రకటన, వణుకుతున్న ఫ్లోరిడా..

Irma, the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured and roughly the size of Tasmania, destroyed homes and flooded streets throughout a chain of small islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, passing directly over Barbuda and leaving the island of some 1,700 people cut off.France has sent emergency food and water rations to the French islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, where Irma ripped off roofs and knocked out all electricity. The category five storm — the highest hurricane nomination by the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) — had maximum sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour.