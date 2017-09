విచిత్రం: హరికేన్ ‘ఇర్మా’ దెబ్బకు.. సముద్రమే మాయం! వైరల్ గా మారిన వీడియో..

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

One of the most dangerous effects of a major hurricane is storm surge: a kind of temporary, localized sea-level rise caused by high winds and low atmospheric pressure. Storm surge is what made Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, the two most expensive tropical cyclones in American history, so damaging and deadly.Storm surge is one of the most famous symptoms of hurricanes—so much so that it’s easy to forget what it is: the movement of billions of gallons of ocean water. It’s a hurricane exerting so much power that it sucks up water from one place and moves it hundreds of miles away.