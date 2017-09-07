ఉగ్రరూపం దాల్చిన ‘హారికేన్ ఇర్మా’, భూకంపం వచ్చే ప్రమాదం?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

As a Category 5 with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, Irma now ranks among the most powerful hurricanes (as measured by wind speed) ever recorded. Irma has sustained these 185 mph winds for more than 24 hours, a record length of time. And it’s one of the most powerful cyclones to ever make landfall. On Wednesday, the fierce storm hit the leeward (i.e. northeastern) Caribbean islands, moving through Barbuda and St. Martin. The New York Times reports widespread damage to property, homes, and infrastructure on these and other islands. Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda told reporters Barbuda “is totally destroyed — 90 percent at least.” And there’s reports of at least one death on the island.It’s still unclear if the storm will make landfall in Florida or elsewhere in the continental United States (it wouldn’t reach Florida until Saturday or Sunday). But it’s possible a huge “potentially catastrophic” category 4 or 5 storm will impact Florida.