''ప్లీజ్‌.. తెలియక చేరా.. సారీ చెబుతున్నా.. వదిలేస్తే ఇంటికెళ్తా..''

A German teenager who joined ISIS is now being held in detention in Iraq and says she regrets joining the terrorist group and just wants to come home to her family, media reported on Sunday. Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday that four German women who joined ISIS in recent years, including a 16-year-old girl from the small town of Pulsnitz near Dresden, are being held in an Iraqi prison and receiving consular assistance. "I just want to get away from here," she was quoted as saying. "I want to get away from the war, from the many weapons, from the noise." She added: "I just want to go home to my family."