International

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An estranged woman lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday accused party chief Imran Khan of harassing women leaders in the party. Ayesha Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan tribal region, in a press conference alleged that “honour” of women affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not safe.