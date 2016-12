అప్పు కింద చెల్లింపుగా అమ్మాయిలు: దక్షిణ పాకిస్తాన్ లో దారుణం

తీసుకున్న అప్పు కింద చెల్లింపుగా అమ్మాయిలను తీసుకుంటున్న ఉదంతమిది.

English summary

The women are like trophies to the men. They choose the prettiest, the young and pliable. Sometimes they take them as second wives to look after their homes. Sometimes they use them as prostitutes to earn money. Sometimes they take them simply because they can. An estimated 1,000 young Christian and Hindu girls, most of them underage and impoverished, are taken from their homes each year, converted to Islam and married, said a report by the South Asia Partnership organisation.