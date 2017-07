Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

China said Indian troops were “still standing in Chinese territory” at Donglang, hinting that the standoff near the Sikkim border could affect the bilateral mechanism to address the long-standing boundary dispute. The foreign ministry said the “trespass” by Indian troops violated the “spirit” of talks by the Special Representatives on the border issue. It also said the current face-off could be resolved only by Indian troops returning to their original positions.