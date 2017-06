గ్రేట్: కల్పనా చావ్లా తర్వాత మళ్లీ అంతరిక్షంలోకి.. ఇండో అమెరికన్!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

NASA has chosen 12 new astronauts, including an Indian American, from a record number of over 18,000 applicants, who will be trained for missions into Earth orbit and to deep space. Lt Col Raja “Grinder” Chari, 39, is a commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Hailing from Waterloo, Iowa, Chari earned a Master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT and graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School. His father is from India.