భారత్ లో 50 ఏళ్లుగా ఇంతే! అమెరికా చెప్పిన షాకింగ్ నిజాలు!!

The monsoon season in India has in the last 15 years recovered from a 50-year dry spell, during which the northern and central parts of the country received relatively lesser rain, a study led by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has claimed. The findings showed that since 2002, the drying trend has given way to a much wetter pattern, with stronger monsoon supplying much-needed rain -- along with powerful, damaging floods -- to the populous north central region. A shift in India's land and sea temperatures may partially explain this increase in monsoon rainfall, the researchers said.