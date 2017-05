‘యూ.. ఇండియన్‌.. నీకు ఈ శాస్తి జరగాల్సిందే’: ఆస్ట్రేలియాలోనూ జాతి వివక్ష!

ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో కూడా జాత్యహంకారం పడగ విప్పింది. ఓ భారత క్యాబ్‌ డ్రైవర్‌పై ఇద్దరు దారుణంగా దాడి చేశారు. పిడిగుద్దులు కురిపిస్తూ, కాళ్లతో తన్నుతూ ఇష్టమొచ్చిన రీతుల్లో బయటకు చెప్పరాని మాటలన్నీ అనేశారు.

English summary

A 25-year-old Indian taxi driver in Australia has been assaulted and knocked unconscious by two passengers, including a woman, who yelled racial slurs at him, a media report said on Monday.Pardeep Singh, who is studying hospitality in the country, was beaten at the Sandy Bay McDonald’s drive-through in Australia’s island state of Tasmania on Saturday night. Singh said he was attacked when he asked his passenger to step outside the cab because she was going to vomit, The Mercury reported. “If you mess up the car you have to pay a cleaning fee,” Singh told the passengers.