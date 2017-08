International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

India-China trade war appears to have started. As per various media reports, the Government of India is considering trade sanctions on the massive import of electronics and information technology products from China citing security concerns. As per a recent CII study, Chinese investment in the sector is worth nearly $22 billion. India has reasons to be concerned about its security concerns from the Chinese companies. The lessons of the United States are instructive as the Chinese intelligence repeatedly targeted US national security agencies and email accounts of US officials.