ఐఫోన్‌.. అంటే అంతేమరి! పది రోజుల ముందునుంచే ఓ వీరాభిమాని పడిగాపులు!

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The 10th anniversary iPhone hasn’t even been officially announced, yet there are already people camped outside Apple’s George St store in Sydney to ensure they are the first to secure the new device when it goes on sale. While there is no official release date for the forthcoming device, rumours suggest the iPhone X will go on sale in Australia on September 22, which means the keen punters have a long 10-day wait ahead of them.Having lined up to be one of the first iPhone 7 customers last year, Mazen Kourouche knows what to expect from the gruelling slog of camping on the footpath next to a construction site for days on end, but believes it will once again be worth the effort.