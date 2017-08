International

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An Irish college student who is spending her summer as a restaurant hostess in Chicago waited on an unlikely guest earlier this week when Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar stopped by for dinner. The 20-year-old woman didn’t recognize Varadkar at first and took to Twitter to tell her story, much to the delight of folks following the encounter back in Ireland. Emma Kelly has been in Chicago for two and a half months and works as a hostess at Barcocina, 2901 N. Sheffield Ave., in Wrigleyville.