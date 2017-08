ఇది ‘కర్టెన్ రైజర్’ మాత్రమే: కిమ్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్య, సీరియస్ అయిన ఐక్యరాజ్య సమితి

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un has promised more missile flights over Japan, insisting his nuclear-armed nation's provocative launch was a mere "curtain-raiser", in the face of UN condemnation and US warnings of severe repercussions. The Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang unleashed on Tuesday represented a major escalation in the face of tensions over its weapons programmes. It came as the United Nations condemned Tuesday’s “outrageous” test, which saw a ballistic missile fly directly over populated cities in Japan’s north - and its government warn citizens to “take cover”.In a statement the 15-member Security Council said it was of “vital importance” that North Korea take immediate, concrete actions to reduce tensions. However, the US-drafted statement, which was agreed by consensus, does not threaten new sanctions on North Korea.