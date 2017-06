ప్రపంచ వినాశనకారి నేను కాదు.. ట్రంప్: మండిపడ్డ ఉత్తరకొరియా అధినేత

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

HE’S been terrifying his neighbours with missile tests. But that hasn’t stopped North Korean leader Kim Jong-un throwing some serious shade at US President Donald Trump who he says poses a great danger to the world. Kim has taken an apparent exception to Mr Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, which has been signed by 194 countries.The North Korean dictator is so furious at the US President he called him selfish and labelled his acts “the height of egotism”.