దారుణం: బతికున్న గాడిదను పులులకు ఆహరంగా ఇచ్చిన జూ. సిబ్బంది (వీడియో)

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

A group of angry zoo investors have fed a live donkey to tigers at a Chinese zoo after a dispute with management.The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Yancheng city in Jiangsu province in front of stunned visitors.The zoo said the shareholders had tossed the donkey to the tigers "in a fit of rage", and apologised to the public for the incident.