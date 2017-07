ఆయన పట్టిందల్లా బంగారమే! ఒక్కరోజులో రూ.25 వేల కోట్లు!!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has hit a new milestone. After Facebook released a strong second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the company’s stock shot up 6% early Thursday to reach a record high. And while this would be good news under any circumstances, the jump also helped Facebook’s CEO reach a significant personal milestone. Zuckerberg’s net worth hit $72.7 billion on Thursday, according to Forbes’ real-time rankings of the world’s billionaires. This increase of more than $3 billion sent him past Mexico's Carlos Slim to become the world’s fifth-richest person. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos also saw his fortune rise on Thursday, passing Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world before Amazon's earnings report dropped Thursday afternoon.