రష్యాలో భారీ భూకంపం! తీవ్రత 7.8, సునామీ భయం లేదన్న అమెరికా!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A powerful earthquake measuring a magnitude of 7.8 hit Kamchatka peninsula in Russia on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami alert in the region. As per the latest updates by US Geological Survey and US Pacific Tsunmai Center, the tsunami threat was lifted by the officials. The quake hit 125 miles away from the city of Nikolskoye on Bering island off the Kamchatka Peninsula at 11:34 am (Russia local time) on Tuesday. Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska’s remote Aleutian Islands, is believed to be the epicenter of the earthquake.