భర్త స్నేహితుడితో బెడ్రూంలో భార్య, హఠాత్తుగా తిరిగొచ్చిన భర్త, తర్వాత ఏం జరిగిందంటే...

A 27-year-old man took a break from work to double-check whether his wife was indeed at home as she claimed to him on WhatsApp. However, he ended up surprising her and his friend while they had sex in his flat, prompting his friend to jump off the window (second floor) and break his legs. The Court of Misdemeanors heard the incident that took place on January 19 and was reported to Al Rashidiya police station. According to court documents, the husband and his friend, both Syrians, stay in the same building in the International City. The husband, who works as a cook, told the investigators that he had grown suspicious that his wife, aged 21 from Jordan, was not being faithful and cheating on him with his 30-year-old countryman. "He was my friend and my work mate. I introduced them to each other few months back. She asked for a divorce recently and I knew he was the reason behind her decision."