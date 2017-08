ఉత్తర కొరియాను తక్కువ అంచనా వేయలేం, అమెరికా ముందున్న మార్గాలివే...

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The war of threats between President Trump and the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un, is setting global nerves on edge. We’re used to blood curdling propaganda from Pyongyang, but an American president using the same kind of language – ‘fire and fury’ – is a new departure. The threat of nuclear war in East Asia is suddenly alarmingly close.But before this hysterical rhetoric reaches a climax, Western leaders must consider what history and strategic analysis teaches us about how to avoid calamity – or how best to contain it.