మెక్సికో తీరంలో భారీ భూకంపం! సునామీ వచ్చే ప్రమాదం?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A MAGNITUDE 8 earthquake off the coast of Mexico has sparked tsunami fears for much of Central America.The shockwaves were felt in Mexico City, with buildings having lost power and people running into the darkened streets in their nighwear shortly before midnight local time. Early reports suggest the city was shaken for as long as four minutes. The major earthquake was recorded off the coast of Chiapas, southern Mexico, at a depth of 33km about 3pm AEST. Tsunami alerts have been issued for the west coast of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.