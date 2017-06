వావ్.. ఫెంటాస్టిక్.. మైండ్‌ బ్లోయింగ్‌, దీని గురించి ఎంత చెప్పినా తక్కువే మరి!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The ‘mind-blowing’ overpass in Chongqing, China, is very much a reality after it was completed earlier this week. The new interchange has left people confused and some concerned about getting lost in the city’s complicated road layout. The Huangjuewan Overpass, which began being constructed in 2009, features five layers, 20 ramps and eight directions. But an official in charge of the project insists it’s really easy to get around using the signs. He told People’s Daily Online: ‘Even if you take the wrong way, then you only have to go around one kilometre or even just five or six hundred metres before there is an option to correct the wrong turn.’