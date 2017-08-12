ఔను! నా కూతురు హైదరాబాద్ వస్తోంది: ట్రంప్, ఇవాంకా ఇలా..

వాషింగ్టన్: తన కూతురు హైదరాబాద్ వస్తోందని అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. హైదరాబాద్‌లో నవంబర్ 28 నుంచి జరగబోయే అంతర్జాతీయ పెట్టుబడిదారుల సదస్సుకు తన కూతురు ఇంకా హాజరవుతుందని తెలిపారు.

India and US will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad from 28-30 November 2017. @realDonaldTrump@IvankaTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

The Summit is a unique opportunity for bringing together entrepreneurs and start ups with global leaders. #GES2017 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation.@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

'అమెరికా ప్రతినిధుల బృందానికి ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్ నేతృత్వం వహిస్తుంది. ఇది ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా మహిళా పారిశ్రామికవేత్తల ప్రాతినిథ్యానికి సంకేతంగా ఉంటుంది' అని ట్రంప్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. కాగా, ఈ సదస్సుకు ఇవాంకా హాజరవుతున్నట్లు గురువారం భారత ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ ట్విట్టర్‌లో ప్రకటించిన కొద్దిగంటలకే ట్రంప్ ఈ మేరకు స్పందించారు.

.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Honored to lead the US delegation to #GES2017 in India & meet with Prime Minister Modi & passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe! pic.twitter.com/yVyGGWua2x — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 10, 2017

ఇది ఇలా ఉండగా, తన భారత పర్యటనపై ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్ కూడా స్పందించారు. అమెరికా ప్రతినిధుల బృందానికి నాయకత్వం వహించడం, ప్రధాని మోడీని కలుసుకోబోతుండటం తనకు దక్కిన గొప్ప గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నట్లు ఇవాంకా తన ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో పేర్కొన్నారు. 35ఏళ్ల ఇవాంకా ప్రస్తుతం తన తండ్రి ట్రంప్‌కు సలహాదారుగా ఉన్నారు.

