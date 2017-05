‘వనా క్రై’ దాడికి అమెరికాయే కారణం, వికిలీక్స్ ముందే చెప్పింది.. మండిపడిన మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్

సైబర్ దాడికి అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వమే కారణమంటూ టెక్ దిగ్గజం మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ మండిపడింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a blog post on Sunday, Microsoft President Brad Smith appeared to tacitly acknowledge what researchers had already widely concluded: The ransomware attack leveraged a hacking tool, built by the US National Security Agency, that leaked online in April. "This is an emerging pattern in 2017," Smith wrote. "We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world."