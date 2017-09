భావ వ్యక్తీకరణలో నా కన్నా మోడీకి మంచి ప్రతిభ ఉంది: రాహుల్ గాంధీ

International

In a rare gesture, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi who often attacks PM Narendra Modi over a number of issues has now praised him. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has given a big statement during an interactive session at the University of California in Berkeley. Rahul Gandhi has remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘very good communicator, much better than me’, according to a report in IANS. “He (Modi) has certain skills.He is a very good communicator..probably much better than me. He understands how to give a message to three or four different groups in a crowd. So, his messaging ability is very subtle and effective,” Gandhi said at the University of California in Berkeley.