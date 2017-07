సైనిక పాలనా?.. మరో ప్రధానా?, పాక్ లో ఇప్పుడేం జరగబోతోంది!?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from public office over long-running corruption allegations, a decision that ousts him from the premiership for the third time in a chequered political career. "He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister," Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told the packed courtroom in Islamabad. The decision brings to an unceremonious end Sharif's third term in power, roughly a year before the scheduled General Election. Staying in power until then would have made him the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to complete a full five-year term. Here then is a list of some of the names in the hat to replace Sharif and take over as interim prime minister: