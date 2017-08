International

Swetha

English summary

People who wonder how it feels to die will be able to get a sense of it in China's new attraction - a death simulator called "Xinglai." The attraction offers a 2-hour session in which participants are given a life-or-death scenario and asked to choose whether to sacrifice their life or somebody else's, and explain why. The game place was set to open in Shanghai on Monday. The owner plans to hold two 2-hour sessions a day, four days a week at the price of 444 yuan per person ($68.50). The date of the launch (4-4) and price are no coincidence as the Chinese tend to link the number 4 to death.