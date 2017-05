రాయబారిని అతడి భార్యను కొట్టిన పాక్ అధికారులు, అగ్గిమీద గుగ్గిలమైన ఉత్తర కొరియా

పాకిస్తాన్‌లో ఉత్తర కొరియా రాయబారి, అతడి భార్యపై దాడి జరిగింది. స్వయంగా పాక్‌ చెందిన పన్నుశాఖ అధికారులే ఇంటికెళ్లి మరీ వారిని కొట్టారు. ఈ వార్త తెలియగానే ఉత్తర కొరియా అగ్గిమీద గుగ్గిలమైంది.

English summary

North Korea’s embassy in Pakistan has accused the country’s tax authorities of assaulting a diplomat and his wife, claiming armed officials broke into their Karachi home and held guns to their heads, an official confirmed Thursday. The written complaint, seen by AFP and addressed to the chief of Pakistan’s Excise and Taxation department, demands action against the officials and warns the incident could seriously impact diplomatic relations. It said at least 10 armed men from the department burst into the diplomat’s Karachi home on April 9 and attacked him and his wife, dragging her by the hair and hitting them both in the face before aiming guns at the couple.