విదేశాల్లో ట్రంప్... అదను చూసి క్షిపణి ప్రయోగించిన ఉత్తరకొరియా కిమ్!

వారం రోజుల క్రితమే అత్యాధునిక ఖండాంతర క్షిపణి ప్రయోగించి విజయం సాధించిన కిమ్ వారం రోజులు కూడా గడవక ముందే ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నం మరో క్షిపణిని ప్రయోగించి అంతర్జాతీయంగా అలజడి సృష్టించారు.

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 10:12 [IST]

English summary

The White House said Sunday it was aware of North Korea’s latest firing of a medium-range missile, the most recent in a flurry of ballistics tests that have rattled neighbors in the region. U.S. officials traveling with President Trump in Saudi Arabia noted that the system used in Sunday’s launch had a shorter range than missiles fired in three previous tests. But the U.S. has repeatedly admonished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over his drive to improve his reclusive country's missile technology. The firing last week of a mid-range missile that the North said was capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead drew White House warnings that North Korea posed a “flagrant menace.”