అణుబాంబు కన్నా తీవ్రమైనదే! బరువు 250 కిలో టన్నులు, ఉత్తరకొరియా మళ్లీ ఏదో చేస్తోంది.. ఏమిటది?

Ramesh Babu

English summary

North Korea has resumed work at its underground nuclear testing site, defense analysts said, as the country vowed to keep expanding its nuclear arsenal despite the latest United Nations sanctions. The defense analysts also said that the North’s Sept. 3 nuclear test, which Pyongyang said was of a hydrogen bomb, may have been much more powerful than previously estimated. In its first official reaction to the sanctions resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the sanctions would only strengthen the country’s resolve to pursue its nuclear weapons program “at a faster pace without the slightest diversion.”