సంచలనం: అమెరికా నిఘాలో ఉ.కొరియా అణ్వాయుధాలపై షాకింగ్ నిజాలు!

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 15:45 [IST]

English summary

After North Korea's first test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, has moved one step closer to perfecting a nuclear missile capable of reaching the United States, a weapons program launched by his grandfather and nurtured by his father.