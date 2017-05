‘మీ హద్దుల్లో మీరుండండి.. మిత్ర దేశం అని కూడా చూడం’, చైనాకు ఉత్తరకొరియా వార్నింగ్!

ఉత్తర కొరియా దుందుడుకుతనం సెగ చైనాకు కూడా తగిలింది. ‘ఏదో మిత్ర దేశం కదా బుజ్జగించి చూద్దాం..’ అనుకుంటే చైనాపైనే బుసలు కొట్టింది ఉత్తర కొరియా.

In a rare and surprisingly pointed criticism of China, North Korea’s state-run news agency warned in a commentary that the country would continue its nuclear weapons program even if it risked losing a friendly relationship with its longtime ally. “One must clearly understand that the D.P.R.K.’s line of access to nukes for the existence and development of the country can neither be changed nor shaken,” the commentary said, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name. “And that the D.P.R.K. will never beg for the maintenance of friendship with China, risking its nuclear program which is as precious as its own life, no matter how valuable the friendship is.”