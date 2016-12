ఫేస్ బుక్ లో ఫేక్ పోస్టింగ్, కంబోడియా విపక్షనేతకు ఐదేళ్ళ జైలు శిక్ష

పేస్ బుక్ లో తప్పుడు ప్రచారం చేసిన కంబోడియా విపక్షనేత శ్యామ్ రెయిన్సీకి ఐదేళ్ళపాటు జైలు శిక్ష విధిస్తూ కోర్టు తీర్పు చెప్పింది.

English summary

cambodia’s opposition leader Sam Rainsy was sentenced to five years in prison in absentia on Tuesday for posting a fake government pledge to dissolve the Southeast Asian country’s border with Vietnam. The sentence follows months of tension between Cambodia’s two main political parties, the Cambodian People’s Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen and the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party .the fake treaty, which they posted on Facebook, purported to show Vietnam and Cambodia agreeing to get rid of their mutual boundary.Presiding Judge Leang Samnath sentenced Sam Rainsy to five years in prison and Ung Chung Leang and Sathya Sambath to three years, all in absentia.