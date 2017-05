షాక్: పవిత్ర పర్వతంపై.. నగ్నంగా ఫొటో దిగిన ప్లేబాయ్ మోడల్, మండిపడుతున్న గిరిజనం

ఓ ప్లేబాయ్ మోడల్ దిగిన నగ్న ఫొటో ఒకదానిపై న్యూజిలాండ్ లో తీవ్ర నిరసన వ్యక్తమవుతోంది. నిరసన..

English summary

A New Zealand Playboy playmate has come under fire for posing naked on a sacred Maori mountain. Glamour model Jaylene Cook, 25, and her photographer boyfriend Josh Shaw, 27, spent seven hours hiking up Mt Taranaki on April 26 and impulsively took the risqué shot once they reached the summit. In the nude image Ms Cook can be seen admiring the view from the top while wearing just a hat, gloves and shoes.