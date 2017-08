బీచ్ ను కమ్ముకున్న విష మేఘాలు: 233 మంది ఆసుపత్రి పాలు

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Hundreds more beachgoers were left suffering stinging eyes and breathing difficulties after fleeing the East Sussex coast this afternoon. Eastbourne District General Hospital was forced to declare a "major incident" as staff in hazmat suits and treated inside pop-up "decontamination" tents. Witnesses have reportedly said patients were made to change clothes and hosed down as an extra precaution, according to MailOnline. Dramatic pictures show the unusual smog lingering above the sea before moving inland towards revellers enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend weather at about 5pm on Sunday.