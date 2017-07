International

The US on Wednesday listed Pakistan among the nations and regions providing "safe havens" to terrorists+ , saying terror groups like the LeT and JeM continued to operate, train, organise and fundraise inside the country in 2016. Official sources here quickly reacted to the report and said the segments on South and Central Asia in the US state department's 'Country Report on Terrorism 2016' vindicated India's long-standing position on the menace of cross-border terrorism in the region.In its annual 'Country Report on Terrorism', as mandated by the Congress, the State Department said that Pakistani military and security forces undertook operations against groups that conducted attacks within Pakistan such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.