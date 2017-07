పాక్ లో ఇమ్రాన్ ఖాన్ కు గట్టి ఎదురుదెబ్బ.. ఆస్తులు సీజ్

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday issued orders to confiscate the properties and assets of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri for repeatedly failing to appear in hearings of terrorism cases registered against them. The order has been subsequently sent to relevant police stations and revenue boards for implementation. Earlier in February, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday issued perpetual warrants of arrest against chief Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri in the case related to an attack on a senior police officer during the 2014 sit-ins.