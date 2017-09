అవును.. మా దేశంలో ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థలున్నాయి: పాక్‌ విదేశాంగ మంత్రి కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

International

Ramesh Babu



Pakistan's foreign minister Khawaja Asif has warned that the country will continue to face "embarrassment" if terror groups like the LeT and JeM are not reined in, according to media reports. Asif's admission came two days after the BRICS grouping that includes China, for the first time named terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) among the internationally banned outfits operating from within Pakistan.