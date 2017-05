మొన్నటికి మొన్న ఓ పైలెట్‌ ఏకంగా 300 మందికి పైగా ప్రయాణికులు ఉన్న​ విమానాన్ని శిక్షకులకు అప్పగించి గాఢ నిద్రలోకి జారుకోగా.. తాజాగా షాజద్‌ అజీజ్‌ అనే పైలట్‌ ఏకంగా ఓ చైనా ప్యాసింజర్ ని కాక్‌పిట్‌లోకే పి

English summary

PIA might have thought they have taken sufficient damage control measures but then came another incident highlighting the sheer unprofessionalism of the their pilots. A PIA pilot on flight PK-853 from Tokyo en route to Beijing forced out his crew members from the cockpit to spend some time with a Chinese passenger there. The pilot asked his crew members to leave the cockpit during take-off and landing only to accommodate a Chinese lady there. According to the rules, no unauthorised person is allowed to enter into the cockpit but the pilot went to break the rule knowingly, putting in many lives at risk. It is still not known why the pilot took the Chinese passenger into the cockpit.